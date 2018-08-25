Sat August 25, 2018
AFP
August 25, 2018

Kohli back on top of the world

LONDON: India captain Virat Kohli has returned to the top of the International Cricket Council’s Test batting rankings following his man-of-the-match effort against England at Trent Bridge.

The 29-year-old scored 97 and 103 and saw India beat England by 203 runs in the third Test at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge on Wednesday as they reduced the hosts’ lead in a five-match series to 2-1.

Kohli took top spot in the rankings for the first time after scoring a hundred in the series opener at Edgbaston.But he lost it to the banned Steve Smith after struggling in the second Test at Lord’s even though the former Australia captain has not played since March.

Kohli’s impressive display at Edgbaston, however, took him to 937 rating points, above Smith’s current mark of 929, in the latest edition of the ICC standings published on Thursday.

Meanwhile Australia’s David Warner, like Smith given a ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, rose a place to fourth despite not playing. England captain Joe Root dropped down to fifth.

Kohli has now achieved the 11th highest all-time rating among Test batsmen.The top 10 is headed by Australia’s Donald Bradman (961 points), who is widely considered to be the greatest Test batsman cricket has known.

It also includes Smith (947), England’s Len Hutton (945) and Jack Hobbs (942), Australia’s Ricky Ponting (942) and England’s Peter May (941).England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson remained top of the bowlers’ rankings.

