Driving on the wrong side

Many motorcyclists breach traffic rules with impunity. They are also guilty of driving on the wrong side, disturbing the flow of traffic. It seems that the traffic authorities have also turned a blind eye towards this gross violation of traffic rules. It is time to take action against those who break traffic rules. The traffic police should adopt a series of measures to check this dangerous violation.

The authorities should raise awareness among people through the media. Those who are involved in traffic violation should be given heavy financial penalty. In the past, the authorities made it compulsory for motorcyclists to wear helmets. The implementation took some time, but it proved to be beneficial for motorcyclists. It is hoped that through proper steps, the traffic situation will be improved.

Anwaar Rasul Khan

Lahore