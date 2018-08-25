There’s more to see

In his first address to the nation, Imran Khan promised to not only start ruthless accountability ‘from the top’ but to begin the process with his own party. Many applauded. The next day the first cabinet meeting took its first decision and banned the foreign travels of Nawaz and Maryam and decided to bring back ‘fugitives from law’ Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz from London. There was not a single word about the parliamentary commission to investigate the allegations of electoral rigging against him; about the accountability of former top man and another fugitive from law, Musharraf; about across-the-board accountability of all, regardless of political or institutional affiliation; and about reports of corruption against some in his own cabinet.

A day before, in another first act, Musharaf’s defence lawyer Farogh Naseem, while taking oath as law minister, said, “I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official decisions.” He added that he “will protect the constitution”. As defence lawyer, Naseem must have and argued that Musharraf’s actions were constitutional and lawful. Now as law minister, he sits in judgment over whether or not the case against another top man and another fugitive from law be pursued while simultaneously vowing to defend the constitution. Congratulations on Naya Pakistan.

Senator (r) Farhatullah Babar

Islamabad