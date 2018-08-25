Auctions won’t help

The newly elected prime minister’s decision to sell expensive luxury cars at auctions is similar to the decision taken by the Junejo government. The latter’s initiative of selling the family silver couldn’t lead to desired results. The mere sale of cars won’t reduce the national debt burden that piles up by billions each month due to a host of factors including the loss-making government organisations – PIA, PSM and Pakistan Railways – and rampant corruption in state institutions. Whatever, and that would be hardly a few billions, the government aims to fetch through the proposed auction, would be lost in the huge income-expenditure gap that continues to widen every month due to decades of inefficiency and poor governance.

The need of the hour is structural reforms in all government sectors; an efficiency uplift, production boost in industry and agriculture, meaningful gain in exports, and quality priority in all spheres and functions; along with a firm resolve to uproot corruption from our national face. Redundant state assets for now can be saved for better times or as just the last straw needed to tilt the budget balance favourably in the future.

Engr Tariq Malik

Rawalpindi