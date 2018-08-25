Sat August 25, 2018
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Hugs and hate

The FATF tightrope

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Newspost

August 25, 2018

Auctions won’t help

The newly elected prime minister’s decision to sell expensive luxury cars at auctions is similar to the decision taken by the Junejo government. The latter’s initiative of selling the family silver couldn’t lead to desired results. The mere sale of cars won’t reduce the national debt burden that piles up by billions each month due to a host of factors including the loss-making government organisations – PIA, PSM and Pakistan Railways – and rampant corruption in state institutions. Whatever, and that would be hardly a few billions, the government aims to fetch through the proposed auction, would be lost in the huge income-expenditure gap that continues to widen every month due to decades of inefficiency and poor governance.

The need of the hour is structural reforms in all government sectors; an efficiency uplift, production boost in industry and agriculture, meaningful gain in exports, and quality priority in all spheres and functions; along with a firm resolve to uproot corruption from our national face. Redundant state assets for now can be saved for better times or as just the last straw needed to tilt the budget balance favourably in the future.

Engr Tariq Malik

Rawalpindi

Newspost

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

