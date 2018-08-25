Sat August 25, 2018
August 25, 2018

Across the board?

In his first address to the nation, PM Imran Khan promised across-the-board accountability of all those elements that are involved in corruption and money laundering. It is surprising that Omni Group’s CEO, who was fit to travel by air from Dubai, is facilitated to get admitted in a hospital while on remand for investigation. How can any investigation be conducted when the accused is in the hospital? A medical board was instituted twice before Nawaz Sharif, who is given 10-years imprisonment by the NAB court, was allowed to be treated in a hospital. In a country which, according to Imran Khan, will be governed on the Medina welfare state model, every accused should be treated equally.

When those declared loan defaulters by the State Bank are given important public office – such as the speaker of the Punjab Assembly, doubts arise. The former president Musharraf declared absconder, with non-bailable arrest warrants, has the audacity to put conditions for his return. His money trail for owning assets in Dubai and London is as much trivial as that given by Nawaz. Corruption has increased in Pakistan because almost every government including that of Musharraf and AZ or MNS has used this as a tool for political manoeuvring. It is hoped that PM Imran Khan will stand up to his promises.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar

