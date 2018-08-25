The sector that wasn’t

It is heartening to learn that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given priority to resolve different problems faced by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) soon after taking over as the head of the government. The civic body is in need of immediate attention as it is confronted with the issues of encroachments, unauthorised construction and rampant corruption. The PM has directed the CDA to give a roadmap to address these issues.

In this regard, it is important to bring another important matter to the PM’s knowledge. Sector E-12 in Islamabad was opened in 1989 and despite the lapse of nearly three decades its development has not been undertaken. A large number of allottees have since left this world in the vain hope of getting the ownership of their finished houses. It is hoped that the prime minister will pay meaningful attention to the long outstanding issue of the development of this sector.

Khalid Saeed Haroon

Islamabad