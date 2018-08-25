Energy crisis

Imran Khan’s address was, undoubtedly, inspiring. The prime minister has vowed to end corruption and bring all corrupt people to book. He also talked about other serious issues that have paralysed the country’s growth and has promised to introduce necessary reforms across all sectors to put the country on the road to success and prosperity. However, he didn’t talk about the energy crisis which is one of the major issues of Pakistan. The country’s energy infrastructure is not well developed. The poorly managed transmission and distribution systems may create big problems for the government. The country has been tackling the crisis for many years now. It was disappointing to see that the prime minister didn’t mention anything regarding the looming energy crisis. Incessant loadshedding and frequent power breakdowns have had devastating effects on the country’s economy. It’s time the government took serious measures to resolve the problem.

Sadia Noor

Shikarpur