August 25, 2018
REUTERS
August 25, 2018

Waymo sets up subsidiary in Shanghai

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Alphabet Inc´s self-driving unit Waymo has set up a subsidiary in Shanghai, according to a business registration filing, the latest sign that the U.S. internet giant is attempting to make new inroads into China.

Waymo established a wholly-owned company called Huimo Business Consulting (Shanghai) Co on May 22 in Shanghai´s free trade zone with registered capital of 3.5 million yuan ($509,165), according to China´s National Enterprise Information Publicity System.

Its scope includes business and logistics consultancy as well as services related to the design and testing of self-driving car parts, said the document, which also listed the firm´s legal representative as Kevin Bradley Vosen.

Waymo on Friday confirmed that it had set up a legal entity in China several months ago and has people working there. Alphabet Inc´s Google, which quit China´s search engine market in 2010, has been actively seeking ways to re-enter the sector in the country where many of its products are blocked by regulators.

In August, Reuters reported that the company plans to launch a version of its search engine in China that will block some websites and search terms.

Google´s Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has told staff that development is in an early stage. Google has also joined an investment in Chinese live-stream mobile game platform Chushou and launched an artificial intelligence game on Tencent Holdings Ltd´s social media app WeChat.

Waymo´s move also comes as China makes a major push into autonomous smart vehicles to keep pace with the United States in a global race to develop self-driving vehicles.

Earlier this year, Beijing issued licenses to automakers allowing self-driving vehicles to be road-tested in Shanghai, including Shanghai-based SAIC Motor Corp Ltd and electric vehicle start-up NIO.

