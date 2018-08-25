USAID, IFMP train professionals

KARACHI: The second in a series of masterclass workshops on “Capital Market and Fixed Income Investment Certification” concludes in Karachi, a statement said on Friday.

More than 30 industry professionals, as well as trainers nominated by the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP) attended the two week long “Training the Trainers” organised by the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) Financial Market Development Activity in collaboration with the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP), it added.

“USAID support has been crucial in helping us deliver on our mandate with the international trainers,” Mohammad Ali Khan, chief executive officer of IFMP, said. “These masterclass workshops are part of the sustainability planning in order to engender long-term impact of the efforts undertaken,” he added. Two trainers’ trainings were held in Karachi while two more, one each in Lahore and Peshawar are planned over the next few weeks.