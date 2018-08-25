PFC team to attend Chinese fair

LAHORE: A 10-member delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in Intertextile Shanghai fair starting from August 27 in Shanghai to showcase their products to attract foreign buyers and investors, a statement said on Friday.

PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq presiding over the board of directors’ meeting, said the fair will provide an opportunity to explore new avenues by sharing vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economic studies, sectoral and project specific reports, besides promotional efforts.

The PTI government, under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, is working on strengthening and improving Pakistan’s relations with China, he said, adding that during one-on-one meeting with their counterparts in China, they would impart to Chinese investors about the philosophy and vision behind “Naya Pakistan”, which will give them free of hurdles opportunities of investment in Pakistan.

“Pakistan has made progressive strides recently for improvement in ease of doing business and created a favourable environment to attract investment, Ashfaq said. Pakistan’s large population and geo-strategic location makes it an ideal investment destination, he added. He also apprised the meeting of the current economic position of the country.