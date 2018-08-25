Hides, skin prices decline due to fall in leather exports

LAHORE: The prices of hides and skin of sacrificial animals declined to a record low due to fall in leather exports.

The hides of cow and calf were traded at Rs1,500 to Rs1,650 on the first day of Eid, which went down to Rs1,200 to Rs1,250 on the second day and Rs1,000 on the third day of Eid. Further, the rates of goat skin ranged between Rs120 to 175/skin and sheep at Rs60 to Rs100/skin. Last year, cow/calf hides were sold at around Rs1,900/hide, goat at Rs175 to Rs240 per skin and sheep in the range of Rs100 to Rs150/skin. During the last financial year, the country had exported hides and skin worth $1 billion.

Pakistan Tanner Association (PTA) former chairman Agha Saidian anticipated the lower prices of the hides and skin before the Eid mainly owing to decline in leather products exports and harsh weather, which affect the hides and skin quality. Agha said that almost Rs6.5 billion worth of trading deals on hides and skin were done during the three days of Eid.

However, almost 35 percent hides and skin were damaged due to mishandling by the collectors due to humid and harsh weather, he said. Hides and skin need to be salted within four hours after slaughtering to maintain the quality and to produce good quality raw and finished leather, he said.

Agha believed that almost Rs2.25 billion worth of hides and skin were damaged, while the rates remained almost 20 percent less. Khawaja Adnan, a leading hides and skin trader in Lahore’s Chamra Mandi said that they faced cash flow problems, as usually some major tanneries pay them in advance to purchase hides and skin before Eid; however, this time, these tanneries did not place any order.