POL prices to be fixed at par with international rates: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday assured to review and fix the prices and taxes in accordance with the international market prices.Addressing a press conference, he said the ministry will particularly review the price of diesel and ensure to make it at par with the price of petrol.

Efforts will be made to improve the local production of refined and crude petroleum products, which is presently at 15 percent, while the country imports 85 percent of these products. The ministry will strengthen the role of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to improve local production, Sarwar said, adding that Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has discovered new oil exploration of 23 million cubic feet/day (MMCFD) at District Sanghar of Sindh with the production of 91 barrels/day.

The country has rich oil resources, which will be explored in the coming days for improving local production. To a question, he said, all major agreements, particularly those, which were hidden, will be examined and placed on the ministry’s official website.

The ministry itself will examine all such agreements before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) takes any action against it, the minister said. Under the new policy, no official will be allowed to hold duplicate, acting or additional charge along with the actual charge in the ministry and attached companies in the future.

Sarwar said professionals will be appointed on all vacant posts through advertisement. In line with the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, efforts will be made to minimise the expenditures to protect the available resources, while steps will also be taken to further minimise the line losses and other leakages in the petroleum sector.

He said there will be zero tolerance regarding corruption at any level and all additional official vehicles have to return back to the ministry by its officials, mainly by high-ranking officials in the ministry or attached companies.

Efforts will be made for early start of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, the minister said, adding that the federal government is not moving ahead on the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project due to imposition of sanctions on Iran; however, it will try to avoid reaching such situation when Iran goes to the international court of law.