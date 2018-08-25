Copper recovers

Beijing: London copper price recovered from an early dip to trade higher for the first session in three on Friday, as investors shrugged off the lack of a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks and sensed buying opportunities.

London Metal Exchange copper is on course to end the week 1.4 percent higher, which would mark its first weekly jump since the week ended Jul. 27 after concerns the trade spat would hurt demand for industrial metals weighed on prices.

"There is definitely evidence that trade buyers are beginning to price in metals generally amid a scenario of falling stocks and rising physical premiums," Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. China copper import premiums are currently at $86 per tonne, their highest since October 2016, while zinc premiums on a cost, insurance, freight (c.i.f.) basis have risen to $160 a tonne, the most since November 2017.