Cotton unchanged

Karachi: No trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday amid Eid holidays, while spot rates remained unchanged.

Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rates firm at Rs8,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,681/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs8,260/maund and Rs8,852/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively. Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association (KCBA), said that trade activity remained slow, as Eid holidays continued in Sindh. Besides, rain in some cotton growing areas of Punjab and Sindh slowed down supply. “Trade will improve from next week,” he added.

New York cotton market recorded decrease on all its futures. October futures dropped 0.79 cents to 81.73 cents/pound and December futures decreased 0.80 cents to 81.49 cents/pound.