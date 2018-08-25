Oil up

Singapore: Oil prices rose on Friday as U.S. sanctions on Iran are expected to cut significant volumes of crude from the market.

Brent crude oil futures were at $75.19 per barrel at 0640 GMT, up 46 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last close. Brent is on track for a 4.7 percent weekly rise. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $68.32 per barrel, up 49 cents, or 0.7 percent. WTI is heading for a 3.7 percent weekly increase.

Traders said the supply versus demand outlook for oil markets was relatively tight because of the looming U.S. sanctions against Iran, which will target oil exports from November. Iran is the third-biggest producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), exporting on average around 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and condensate this year, equivalent to around 2.5 percent of global consumption.