Dollar gains

NEW YORK: The U.S. dollar stanched a six-day losing streak on Thursday as a new round of punitive U.S.-China tariffs boosted the greenback and the annual Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming began.

The United States and China escalated their months-long trade dispute, implementing 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other´s goods. That boosted the dollar, which has benefited from President Donald Trump´s protectionist policies and from a flight to quality as geopolitical tensions mount. Talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in Washington over trade will continue on Thursday, although most analysts do not expect much headway to be made, with risks growing that the conflict will descend into a growth-sapping tariff war. The preliminary talks "look unlikely to yield too much in the way of progress as they enter a second day, with the U.S. president, given his current political difficulties, unlikely to want to concede any further ground," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson. Minutes from the Federal Reserve´s last meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that officials had examined how global trade disputes could affect businesses and households, suggesting that the market´s perceived path for monetary tightening could have to change if the trade conflict upsets the U.S. economy.