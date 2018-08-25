Rupee flat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee ended steady against the dollar on Friday due to dull trading activity, dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 124.24/dollar in the interbank market.
Dealers said the market remained dull after trading resumed amid a three-day long Eid holidays. However, the local currency followed a range-bound trading pattern during the day.
"The rupee traded in the narrow range of 124/126," a dealer said. The currency market remained closed from August 21 to 23 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. In the open market, the rupee traded at 122.50/123.50 against the dollar.
