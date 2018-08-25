Rupee flat

The rupee ended steady against the dollar on Friday due to dull trading activity, dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 124.24/dollar in the interbank market.

Dealers said the market remained dull after trading resumed amid a three-day long Eid holidays. However, the local currency followed a range-bound trading pattern during the day.

"The rupee traded in the narrow range of 124/126," a dealer said. The currency market remained closed from August 21 to 23 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. In the open market, the rupee traded at 122.50/123.50 against the dollar.