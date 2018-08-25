Sat August 25, 2018
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Hugs and hate

The FATF tightrope

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

August 25, 2018

Alibaba’s revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze

BEIJING: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , China´s biggest e-commerce firm, warned on Thursday investments in its delivery business would keep pressuring profits even as it reported its strongest-ever quarterly revenue growth, largely in line with estimates.

U.S.-listed shares of Asia´s most valuable public company rose early on Thursday but then erased gains to end the day down 3 percent. While Alibaba makes money from its core businesses, including online marketplaces Tmall and Taobao and payment platform Alipay, it also has far flung investments in sports content, microchips and facial recognition technology.

"As Alibaba continues to invest in New Retail initiatives, the consolidation of lower margin businesses such as Cainiao, Ele. me, and Lazada is shifting the long term margin profile of the core business," Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said in a note.

"We expect management´s ongoing focus on New Retail market share will continue to be a profitability headwind for the foreseeable future," said Sebastian, cutting his price target on the stock by $5 to $215.In April-June, Alibaba´s gross margin was 11 percent versus 29.2 percent a year earlier, the lowest since the company´s 2014 stock exchange listing.

Profit margins at Alibaba are typically well above 20 percent. On Thursday, the company said it had formed a holding company for its food delivery platform Ele. me and food and lifestyle services firm Koubei, for which it had received over $3 billion in new investment commitments, including from SoftBank Group Corp and Alibaba itself.

Quarterly net profit at Alibaba, led by China´s second-richest man Jack Ma, plunged 41 percent, hurt by a one-time charge for stock-based compensation paid to employees to account for a jump in valuation of its affiliate Ant Financial.

Without the charge, Alibaba said its net income would have risen by 33 percent from the year-ago period. Excluding one-off items, the company earned 8.04 yuan per share, or $1.22 per share, missing the average estimate of 8.15 yuan per share. Ant Financial, China´s largest financial technology company, is controlled by Ma and has a profit sharing agreement with Alibaba.

