PPL discovers hydrocarbons in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), the operator of Gambat South Block with 65 percent working interest, made a gas and condensate discovery from its exploration well Badeel X-1 located in Sanghar district, Sindh, a statement said on Friday.

Initial testing flowed 23.4 million cubic feet/day of gas along with 91 barrels/day of condensate at flowing wellhead pressure of 3250 psi on 40/64" choke; thereby, confirming the presence of substantial quantities of hydrocarbons, it added.

Badeel X-1 was spud on May 16, 2018 and reached the final depth of 4,150 metres on July 17, 2018. Based on wire line logs, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified inside Massive Sand (Deep).

Government Holdings (Private) Limited and Asia Resources Oil Limited have 25 percent and 10 percent working interest, respectively. Testing of the zone is in progress at various choke sizes and the well is being flowed, the statement said. However, actual flow potential of Badeel X-1 will be assessed after completion of the test. Moreover, the entire potential of the well will be determined after evaluating and testing of its other potential hydrocarbon bearing zones.