PBC advises ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan to increase jobs, exports

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has sought ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan from the new government to create jobs, promote value-added exports, encourage import substitution and broaden tax base.



The business policy advocacy platform urged the Finance Minister Asad Umar to establish the council of business leaders (CBL) to build consensus on industrial reforms.

“The CBL should lead a comprehensive review of government policies to remove conflicts,” the policy platform said in a statement. “It should align, in particular, the trade, fiscal, energy and agriculture policies to promote domestic industry, remove the anti-manufacturing and pro-import bias, which has made us a nation of traders, happy to export jobs and import goods that can be made here.”

PBC urged the finance minister to ensure regionally-competitive energy tariffs for industry to generate employment and exports. The council further asked for review of existing power agreements, privatise distribution companies, address transmission and distribution losses, consider off-grid renewable solutions and indigenise fuel to reduce imports.

It said tax policymaking should be separated from collection for a consistent regime that inspires investor confidence. Needs of talents and technology of the Federal Board of Revenue must be addressed to broaden the tax base. Multiple federal, provincial, and local taxes must be unified under a national tax authority.

The business policy advocacy group said exports should be zero-rated to avoid the need for refunds, while rebates must be automated. “Withholding taxes for non-filers should at least be twice those for filers,” it said. “Collections from non-filers should be used to increase collection and widen the tax base.”

The group advised the finance minister to chart out a course for harmonising corporate and sales tax rates with the region, while large differential between the tax rates of companies and sole traders should be removed to encourage corporatisation.

It called for phasing out of super tax, removal of penalties on profit retention, exemption to inter-corporate dividends from cascading taxes and restoration of group taxation in line with the Finance Act 2007 to promote capital formation, accumulation and consolidation.

Local manufacturing should be encouraged through cascading tariffs on raw and intermediate materials. PBC asked for renegotiation of the free trade agreement with China without terms that undermine local industry.

The finance minister was urged to review and close all avenues of under-invoicing, under-valuation and smuggling and “immediately crack down on the blatant sale of smuggled items”.

The government’s focus should be on foreign direct investment for export-generating industries, technology-oriented sectors and those for which Pakistan lacks capital and risk appetite, such as infrastructure and oil and gas exploration. Concessions must be tailored to promote joint ventures and public listing, the PBC said.

The council opposes incentivising growth of sugarcane and wheat at the expense of cotton and oil seeds, deficiency of which causes $2 billion worth of vegetable oil imports a year. Dairy and livestock sectors should be transformed from their current state of subsistence.

The business body advised the finance minister to accelerate digitisation of government processes for ease of doing business. Broadband should be made more affordable through reduction of taxes. It said state-owned enterprises should be taken out of the control of line ministries. First professionalise their boards and managements and restructure them and “then privatise those that don’t make strategic sense to retain”.

Pakistan Business Council also sought transparency in costs, benefits and financial flows associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Concessions in special economic zones must not undermine existing industries, it said.