Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pension fund industry’s assets exceed Rs26bln

KARACHI: The total net assets of the voluntary pension fund industry have reached over Rs26 billion contributed by more than 25,000 participants, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) said on Friday.

“Over 65 percent of the assets of the pension fund industry are invested in shariah-compliant funds,” SECP said in a statement. Private pension funds were introduced in 2007 under the Voluntary Pension System Rules, 2005. At present, there are 19 pension funds, out of which 10 are shariah-compliant and nine are conventional. These funds are managed by10 experienced pension fund managers. The pension funds provide participants with options to invest in securities and commodities. Participants can choose allocation policies suiting their risk and return preferences.

SECP said the fund managers, depending on the asset class, charge fees ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 percent per annum. “Furthermore, the fund managers can charge sales load up to three percent of the contribution on direct sales and up to 1.5 percent of the contribution if an investor carries out transaction online,” it said. “However, the pension fund managers have been prohibited from charging sales load on subsequent contributions made by a participant whether directly or online.”

All individuals with computerised national identity cards are eligible to become members of pension funds and accumulate savings for their retired life. Participants can choose retirement age between 60 to 70 years. Upon retirement, they can withdraw up to 50 percent of the accumulated balance in lump sum and the remaining 50 percent in installments. Tax credit of up to 20 percent of taxable income can be availed upon investment in pension funds. Moreover, individuals with over 40 years of age can avail even higher tax benefits.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s