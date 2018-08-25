Sat August 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2018

Banking spread widens to 4.93 percent in July

KARACHI: Banking sector’s spread on outstanding loans widened eight basis points to 4.93 percent month-on-month in July on account of soaring lending yields, an equity analyst said on Friday.

Analyst Mustafa Mustansir at Taurus Securities Limited said advances re-priced after incorporating the impact of the rate hike in May, while there was a marginal uptick in cost of deposits.

“Lending yield on outstanding loans edged north of eight percent for the first time in 18 months,” Mustansir said in a flash note. In May, the central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent during the monetary policy announcement for the two months to curb demand in an overheated economy fueled by fiscal expansion and deteriorating balance-of-payments position. In July, industry spread on fresh disbursements surged to 3.73 percent compared to 3.47 percent for June due to pricing-in of the May rate hike on the asset side while the cost of fund remained flat on a monthly basis. Average spread on outstanding loans arrived at 4.81 percent year-to-date versus 4.94 percent in the corresponding period a year earlier, while average spread on fresh disbursements clocked in at 3.64 basis points, up two basis points. Credit spread touched down 19 basis points at 90 basis points in July over June, the lowest in almost four years as the build-up in Pakistan Investment Bonds yields continued, with suppressed increase in lending yields due to growing competition for borrowers.

“Resultantly, the lending spread also declined to 24 basis points (the lowest in over two years) as industry spread above the three month Kibor (Karachi Interbank Offered Rate) further shrunk,” Mustansir said. “Surprisingly, industry fund cost has remained in check despite the 100 basis points rate hike in July, helping overall spreads improve.” The analyst, however, expected the impact of the July rate hike to reflect in August, “where we may see fund cost increase further, while lending yields remain flat – putting the overall industry spread under pressure.” In July, the State Bank of Pakistan raised its interest rate by a sharp 100 basis points to 7.5 percent, the biggest push in 10 years.

