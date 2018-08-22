Wed August 22, 2018
August 22, 2018

Rotary Club launches tree plantation programme

KARACHI: Rotary Club (Karachi Platinum) Tuesday launched its tree plantation programme "Hara Bhara Pakistan" (Green and prosperous Pakistan) from the Malaysian Consulate in Karachi, with pledge to make the country green and environment friendly; especially Karachi, an international city, which is more exposed to increasing warming and air pollution, and dry weather.

Acting President of the Rotary, Muhammad Rizwan Adhia accompanied with his Rotary team and Malaysian Consul General Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman planted some saplings in the lawn of the Consulate.

Deputy Managing Director of Bahria Foundation (Navy) Commodre Akbar Naqi was also present.

Speaking on this occasion, the Malaysian consul general appreciated the tree plantation drive started by Rotary Club ( Karachi Platinum) and described it as great step towards ensuring healthy environment and economic prosperity by maintaining better climate in the country.

The increasing global warming had become a serious threat to many countries in the world.

It required aggressive measures to rectify negative climatic changes and save nature for the good of the human being.

Malaysia had similar sentiments and the government had come up with national green technology programme spred over many projects and intiatives.

"Under this programme, we have made our capital city Kaula Lumpur very green and clean," he informed adding that Karachi also could be turned into a green city with participation of the society.

He said the global warming was the result of the development activities by the humans and now it is duty of them to save the nature including making correction to adverse climatic change in the world.

Trees do play a great role in saving the mankind from diseases and other natural calamities, and damages to the nature, he said.

He also informed that Malaysia had many best tourists resorts and lush green sites.

Malaysia had developed its tourism industry on modern lines and at international standards which had made it very attractive for tourists and the lovers of nature''s beauty throughout the world.

He invited Pakistanis to enjoy tourism in his country, especially during their vacations.

"You would be very welcome.

Come with your families and stay for a good time in Malaysia," he re-assured adding that Pakistan could also benefit from the expertise of Malaysia in developing tourism.

Rizwan Adhia said Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally announced national plantation programme and the armed forces had also shown keen interest in tree plantation in the country.

He said after making Karachi green and clean, the Rotary Club (Karachi Platinum) would move to other areas of the country with same spirit.

He, who is also Senior Vice Chairman of Association of Builders and Developers, said their member builders also had started constructing green buildings in the country - which would have green area and help save energy.

He said the Rotary Club had talked to other important organizations in public and private sectors to become partner in its tree plantation programme.

