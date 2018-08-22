Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

National

A
APP
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ruthless probe into Model Town incident: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar Tuesday made it clear that rule of law in the province would be ensured at all costs and no violation in that regard would be tolerated. He said that there will be transparent and ruthless investigation into the Model Town firing incident and illegal housing societies.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, which reviewed law and order situation and security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, he said golden principles of merit, good governance and rule of law would reign supreme and the people would be provided necessary relief by introducing changes in the real sense.

Good reputed and hard working officers would be encouraged and the best performers would be fully supported by him, he added.

Those who would fail to perform, he said, would not continue serving in Punjab.

The police system would also be reformed according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The chief minister said the government expenditures would be minimized by introducing austerity and simplicity in the real sense and visible improvement in that regard would be noticed by everyone.

H said he would personally visit every division and district to review the performance of public sector departments at the grassroots level “I will only keep the essential security,” he added and assured that hard working officers would be given respect and honour.

Chief Minister Buzdar directed that foolproof arrangements should be ensured to protect the life and property of the people on Eid-ul-Azha.

Practical steps should be taken to stop the scourge of one-wheeling and he would provide full support to improve the police system, he added.

He also directed to ensure best arrangements of cleanliness across the province on the occasion of Eid and added that solid waste management companies, provincial administration and other relevant agencies should efficiently work in this regard.

He said that this year’s sanitation arrangements should be better than the previous ones and line departments should perform their duties in a coordinated manner. Strict action would be taken if people faced any difficulty due to presence of animals” remains around, he warned.

He further said that provision of a neat and clean environment to the people, along with availability of necessary facilities, was the responsibility of the government and line departments.

He reiterated that no compromise would be made on cleanliness arrangements and ban on burning sacrificial animals” heads and trotters in public should be strictly implemented and animals” waste should be timely disposed of.

The chief minister said that he would personally monitor the arrangements made on Eid-ul-Azha for facilitating the people and added that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to cleanliness and disposal of animals’’ waste. Action would be taken on public complaints with regard to cleanliness, concluded the chief minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight