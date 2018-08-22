PTI govt to deliver in 100 days: Sh Rashid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has said that PTI government would have to deliver in 100 days as people holds expectation from Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Talking to a private news channel he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring back the looted money from the corrupt elements abroad. To a question he said we want better relations with all neighbouring countries. He said there must be a way forward where both the nuclear powers restart dialogue for the peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has said that PTI government would have to deliver in 100 days as people holds expectation from Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Talking to a private news channel he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring back the looted money from the corrupt elements abroad. To a question he said we want better relations with all neighbouring countries. He said there must be a way forward where both the nuclear powers restart dialogue for the peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.
Comments