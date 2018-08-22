Imran takes first notice as PM

LAHORE: Since assuming charge, Prime Minister Imran Khan took his first notice on Tuesday, related to the illness of table tennis player Mehak Anwar.

Table tennis player Mehak Anwar is suffering from cancer and going through treatment for it.

According to federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the prime minister has taken notice of the news circulating on media regarding the table tennis player’s illness.

PM Imran has summoned details of the player’s treatment. Fawad Chaudhry also tweeted a post in which he wrote that Mehak is going under treatment at Agha Khan Hospital and the PM has asked for details regarding it.