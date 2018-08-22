Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play 'constructive role' in improving Pakistan-India ties

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
National

August 22, 2018

Hanif Abbasi undergoes angioplasty

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) jailed leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has been undergone through angioplasty at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

The jailed PML-N leader was shifted to the RIC on Monday morning after he suffered from cardiac issue. A stunt has also been fixed in his body. Abbasi who has been sentenced life time imprisonment in Adiala Jail shifted to the RIC due to pain in his heart. The doctors after through medical examination decided to fix stunt in his heart.

The hospital sources said that two of his veins were found blocked. Jailed Abbasi was shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after he suffered pain in his chest on Monday.

After his successful angiography the doctors have recommended him two weeks complete rest and avoid meeting people and talking.

On Sunday night Abbasi was shifted to the jailed hospital following high blood pressure. The doctors at the jail hospital after initial checkup recommended his further treatment.

Abbasi was shifted to the RIC on Monday morning where RIC Head General (R) Azhar Kayani conducted a detailed check up of Hanif Abbasi. Following the report he decided Abbasi’s angiography. The doctors after successful angiography remove blockage of two veins.

After recovery Hanif Abbasi was shifted to a VIP ward of the hospital and the jail administration declared the ward as sub-jail and deployed staff on duty.

