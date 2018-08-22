Teen drowns in Telli dam

KHAR: A youngster drowned in Telli dam in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday. Saeedudllah, 18, resident of Chinar area in Salarzai, fell into the dam due to lack of safety barriers around the dam.

Locals retrieved the body after hectic efforts. Nine people had drowned in the dam in the past as well, but so far no safety measures have been taken on the part of the government.

Meanwhile, the residents of Bajaur tribal district asked the government to set up a safety grill around the dam.