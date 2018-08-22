Protesters seek release of relatives

LANDIKOTAL: The residents of Spera area including a large numbers of women Tuesday staged a protest demonstration in Jamrud and demanded release of the 40 persons arrested two days back.

They said that 40 residents of Jamrud were arrested after a bomb blast.

He said unknown people had planted a bomb on the roadside that went off the other day when vehicles of the security forces were passing through the area.

A large number of Jamrud residents came out on the road near Tedi Bazaar and blocked the road for traffic.

They demanded the release of their families’ members. The protesters also organized a sit-in camp along Pak-Afghan road in Jamrud to record their protest.