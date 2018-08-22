Psychological test on Aug 28

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has scheduled psychological test for the post of PMS Officers (In-Service Quota) to be held on 28thAugust 2018 at 10.30am in KPPSC Hall-B near Governor’s House, 2-Fort Road, Peshawar Cantt.

All the candidates, who have qualified the written portion of examination, have been directed to attend the same, and are advised to bring original computerized national identity card, blue/black pointer, pencil, and clipboard.

It was announced by controller examinations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.