Wed August 22, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 22, 2018

CM wants work on BRT accelerated

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed relevant officials to accelerate work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project as it was the only solution to traffic congestion in the provincial capital.

An official handout said he was talking to members of provincial assembly including Kamran Bangash, Fakhar Jehan, Asif and provincial government spokesman Shaukat Yousafzai at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here.

The chief minister discussed with the Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) the overall developmental activities at Peshawar city.

He said the MPAs should come up with the overall plan identifying deficiencies in different sectors in Peshawar city. He assured all-out support to different projects in Peshawar.

Mehmood Khan maintained that BRT was not a simple corridor but a comprehensive plan to overcome traffic congestion and remove irritants in the smooth vehicular flow in Peshawar.

He said the project would add to the beauty of Peshawar as it had different features.

The chief minister said that the BRT had feeder routes and entire remodeling of drain system. He directed the relevant quarters to remove all obstructions and accelerate work on the project.

Mehmood Khan stressed the need for improving the local government system developing its linkage with the developmental activities and the public welfare activities.

He added his government would further strengthen the local government system so that the people could have access to the services at grassroots level.

The chief minister said the local government system would provide solution to basic problems and would give relief to the poor. He directed the authorities for improved municipal services in Peshawar, adding that the capacity of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar would be built.

The chief minister said that the local government representatives needed interaction with the company to ensure cleanliness in Peshawar. Mehmood Khan added that the anti-encroachment drive would continue to clear the roads to facilitate the flow of traffic.

