Afghan refugees in KP celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR: The Afghan refugees living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Tuesday.

For almost four decades now, Afghan refugees living in Pakistan have been celebrating the Eids along with their countrymen and women in Afghanistan. The Afghans normally follow Saudi Arabia and the Arab world while starting the month of Ramzan and celebrating Eid-ul-Azha.

In Peshawar, Afghans living in various refugee camps located on the outskirts of the city and those staying outside the camps and in urban and rural areas celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Tuesday. Afghan refugees living in the tribal districts of KP also celebrated Eid along with rest of the Afghans.

The Eid prayers were offered at the Shamshatoo refugee camp located in Peshawar district and in parts of newly merged Mohmand tribal district. The prayers were followed by slaughtering of sacrificial animals as observance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi.

The Eid prayers were also offered in other refugee camps and in certain other localities. Afghan refugees from different areas flocked to the venue of the Eid prayers in large numbers.

The Eid-ul-Azha was also celebrated by Pakistani tribespeople in Bar Qambarkhel area in Bara sub-division in Khyber tribal district.

A large number of people offered Eid prayer and slaughtered sacrificial animals. Those who celebrated Eid-ul-Azha in Bar Qambarkhel are stated to be the members and supporters of the Namdar group, which operated as a militant organization in the past. The group’s head Haji Namdar was killed by his guard some years back in Bara.