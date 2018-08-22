Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Geo brings colourful programmes on Eidul Azha

KARACHI: It is always the tradition of Geo Television Network to present special programmes for its viewers at every special occasion and festival. Now this time too Geo Television Network will bring colourful programmes including talk shows, comedy, music, plays, movies and other special programmes to amuse the viewers for three days of Eid.

These programmes will be broadcast on Geo News, Geo TV and Geo Kahani. Besides talk shows, music and plays the Geo Network, in its special coverage, will also present special dramas, popular films, award shows, tele-films and comedy programmes. The first dawn of Eidul Azha will start with smile on Geo News. Star cast of ‘Load Wedding’ movie which includes Fahd Mustafa, Mehwish, Fizza Ali Mir and Nabeel Qureshi will be guest in morning show ‘Geo Pakistan’.

Special programmes of ‘Khabarnak’ will be telecast for three days of Eid in which special guests will appear and will make the programme interesting. ‘Aik Din Geo Kay Saath’ will also be broadcast, while Waqar Younis, Inzimamul Haq, Aqib Javed, Shoaib Akhtar Mushtaq Ahmed and Waseem Akram will be guests in ‘Capital Talk.’

The cast of Teefa in Trouble’ which includes Maya Ali and Ali Zafar will be guest in ‘Geo Pakistan’ morning show on the second day of Eid. A special programme ‘Najumi kay Saath’ will be presented with Muneeb Farooq with host.

On the third day of Eid, TV star Hania Amir, Ahad Raza Mir, Shujha Haider and Shaz Khan will be guest in Geo Pakistan morning show. The viewers will watch special drama ‘Hum Chellay Ahayay’ at 12 noon while feature movie ‘Balo Mai’ will be presented at 7:00pm. Geo Television Network will telecast different other special programmes, feature films and dramas and also special Eid related programmes on three days of Eid. The viewers will enjoy all these programmes on Eidul Azha.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight