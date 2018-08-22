Wed August 22, 2018
August 22, 2018

Trudeau discusses HR issues, bilateral ties with Imran

ISLAMABAD: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telephoned PM Imran Khan on Monday, saying he is looking forward to their working together.

The Canadian premier posted on Twitter, “In discussing human rights, girls’ education, trade, climate change, and refugees, PM Imran Khan and I had a great phone conversation today. Congratulations again, Imran, on forming Pakistan’s new government – I look forward to working together for people in both our countries.”

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and stressed upon the need for further strengthening ties particularly in the areas of trade, commerce and investment, according to the Press Information Department.

Earlier today, the Canadian PM also posted a video wishing Eidul Azha to Muslims around the world.

In a video posted on social media he said, “Today, we join Muslim communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Eidul Azha, which marks the end of the Haj.”

Trudeau said, “For all of us, Eidul Azha is an opportunity to recognise the important contributions the Canadian Muslim community makes to our society, and to celebrate the differences that make us who we are.”

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those observing Eidul Azha a wonderful celebration,” Trudeau added.

