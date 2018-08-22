Wed August 22, 2018
Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
August 22, 2018

PPP, PML-N agree to bring joint presidential candidate

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League have agreed to file a joint Presidential candidate in the Presidential election scheduled to be held on September 4.

According to sources, it was decided that All Parties Conferences of the opposition would be convened at Murree on August 25 to decide the name of the Presidential candidate of the opposition.

Sources said opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif will host conference of the opposition parties in Murree on August 25.

The decision was taken after the PML-N rejected the PPP nominee Aitzaz Ahsan as a Presidential candidate on the grounds that the PPP announced its decision without consulting the opposition parties.

Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah also held telephonic conversation with the President MMA Maulana Fazlur Rehman and briefed him about the efforts for the joint Presidential candidate in the Presidential election.

Sources said if the opposition agrees to file a joint Presidential candidate against the government nominee Dr Arif Alvi then it would be tough contest due to numerical strength in both the Houses of the Parliament and as well provincial assemblies.

