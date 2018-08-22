Two million Muslims celebrate Eidul Azha in S Arabia

MINA, Saudi Arabia: More than two million Muslims took part in the symbolic stoning of the devil on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, the last major ritual of the Haj pilgrimage that heralds the start of the Eidul Azha feast.

Muslims on the annual Haj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, made their way across the Mina valley of the western Saudi Arabian Makkah province, many carrying pebbles in plastic bottles. Pilgrims clad in white threw seven stones each at a pillar symbolising satan, shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is the greatest”) under the watchful eyes of security forces.

Large fans sprayed water over the crowd as temperatures climbed to 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit). “Thank God it hasn’t been too crowded this year. There hasn’t been a big rush,” said Mohammed Osman, 27, who regularly attends Haj. Mina was the site of a 2015 stampede which saw more than 2300 pilgrims crushed or suffocated to death. Authorities have since reinforced safety and security measures.

“We are under God’s protection,” said May Khalifa, a 37-year-old Egyptian Muslim living in Riyadh. “Despite the exhaustion, I’m enjoying my first Haj,” she said, lifting her small bag of stones.

The Haj is one of the world’s largest Muslim gatherings and drew this year nearly 2.4 million pilgrims to Saudi holy sites.

Roads from Muzdalifah - another holy site where pilgrims spent Monday night — to Mina were littered with plastic water bottles as sanitation workers scrambled to remove them.

Bangladeshi Moueeneddine Ahmed, 35, complained of the scorching heat but said he was “very excited” to take part in the stoning of the devil ritual. In keeping with customs he said he would then “shave his head” and trade the white seamless robe he wore for the Haj for his “normal clothes”. Ahmed also praised the Saudi government for keeping the peace throughout the Haj. “There’s a lot of security. Very disciplined,” he said.

Tens of thousands of security forces, including police and civil defence, have been deployed for Haj, according to Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman made the trip to Mina on Tuesday and was seen on state-run television observing worshippers from the window of a high-rise. And in a rare move he took to Twitter to say it was a “great honour” to welcome the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. The Haj retraces the steps of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) on his last pilgrimage to Makkah.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam which every Muslim is required to complete at least once in their lifetime if they are healthy enough and have the means to do so. Muslim tradition holds that pilgrims must throw seven stones at a pillar representing satan on the first day of Eidul Azha, which comes after two days of prayer and meditation.

The stoning ritual is not without risk, as millions of pilgrims converge on a tight space. Since 2004, authorities have expanded the site and replaced the pillar by walls to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims, who can now reach Mina via multiple bridges. Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep for the three-day Eidul Azha, a tribute to the Prophet Abraham’s sacrifice of a lamb after God spared Ismael, his son. They will consume some of the meat and give the rest to poor people unable to buy food. Pilgrims can purchase coupons from the Saudi government, which organises the slaughter and freezing of the meat to avoid public health problems.

Revenues from the coupons are considered “zakat”, or a charity donation, another pillar of Islam.

Meanwhile Pakistani community in France on Tuesday also celebrated Eidul Azha with religious sanctity and fervor.

Special arrangements were made at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris where community members, officers and staff of the embassy along with their families offered Eid prayers in large number. Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moinul Haque in his message to the community termed Eidul Azha as an important festival celebrated in memory of the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) which reflected his absolute submission to the will of Allah Almighty.

He said Eid is a great opportunity to extend compassion and kindness to the less fortunate and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless all Pakistanis and Muslims around the world with the true happiness and understanding for the great religious act of sacrifice. The ambassador also extended his warmest wishes to the Pakistani community in France and congratulated everyone who performed the Haj this year.

The holy festival of Eidul Azha was also celebrated in Middle East, Gulf countries, Afghanistan and some other parts of the world on Tuesday.