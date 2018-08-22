Abbasi to help Kenya organise cricket event

LAHORE: Former chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Arif Ali Khan Abbasi will visit Kenya next week to help Kenya organise a mega cricket event.

While talking to ‘The News’, Abbasi said he had accepted the invitation to structure Champions Double-Wicket Cricket Championship in Nair-obi later this year.Abbasi has been invited to take the role of technical director of the championship by Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Trust President Vikram Kaul.

A further four-day meeting has been planned between the organisers and Cricket Kenya during the last week of this month. Arif Abbasi’s presence has been sought to formulate working strategies and to apply innovative concepts to stage the tournament.