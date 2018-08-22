Indian teen claims shooting gold

PALEMBANG, Indonesia: Sixteen-year-old Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary set a new Asian Games record as he bagged the first major title of his career in the 10 metre air pistol competition on Tuesday.

Chaudhary’s 240.7 put him ahead of Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda, who scored 239.7, and fellow Indian Abhishek Verma’s 219.3.He captured India’s first shooting gold medal of the Games in Indonesia after Deepak Kumar and Lakshay Lakshay had to settle for silver in the 10m air rifle and men’s trap.

“What were you doing when you were 16? Saurabh Chaudhary is shattering records,” tweeted Indian cricket great Virender Sehwag, as news of Chaudhary’s victory broke.In the men’s 50m rifle three positions, China’s Hui Zicheng saw off his Indian challenger Sanjeev Rajput to take gold with a score of 453.3.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people were left furious Tuesday after queueing for hours in the heat for Asian Games tickets — and then being told there were none left.Some fans screamed in anger when told many of the events had sold out, in what was just the latest problem surrounding tickets at the Games in Indonesia.

Fans have also lashed out after difficulties booking tickets online. Organisers switched to a new ticketing website last week after the previous site crashed.On Tuesday, a queue dozens of metres long formed at a booth at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. Awang, 67, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said he had been queuing since 8:00 am.

“I want to buy badminton tickets for me and my wife,” Awang told AFP. “We don’t know whether there are any left, I hope so otherwise I would collapse. “I’ve waited here in the heat for hours.”One problem is that the booths do not sell advance tickets, meaning that fans have to queue up on the day. Many people were furious when told at midday that their event had sold out.

“There are not just Indonesians here queuing, also foreigners. Don’t embarrass us (Indonesia). Just open more counters,” one man shouted.Asian Games tickets can be bought online via e-commerce company Blibli, after organisers switched from KiosTix following a server breakdown. But many tickets were sold out online.

Some spectators were approached by scalpers who sold tickets at twice their face value.Eris Heriyanto, secretary general of INASGOC, the Games’ organising committee, said he wasn’t aware of the ticketing issues.