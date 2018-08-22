Moscow signs military deal with C Africa

MOSCOW: Moscow and the Central African Republic signed a military cooperation agreement on Tuesday, less than a month after three Russian journalists were killed in the strife-torn CAR while probing alleged Russian mercenaries.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his CAR counterpart Marie-Noelle Koyara signed the document on the sidelines of defense expo Army-2018 outside Moscow, Russian agencies reported. The deal "will help strengthen ties in the defense sphere," Shoigu was quoted as saying after the ceremony. Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin later told Interfax news agency that the pact was a "framework agreement" about general avenues of cooperation.