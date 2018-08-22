Israel probes soldiers who killed Gaza protesters

JERUSALEM: Israel's army announced Tuesday an investigation into soldiers who shot dead two Palestinian teenagers in separate incidents on the Gaza border, the first such probe in months of protests and clashes.

Its decision to open an investigation was a rare step and comes with Israel having faced international criticism over its use of live fire during unrest along the Gaza frontier. Israel maintains its use of force is necessary to defend the border and stop infiltrations and attacks.

An army statement said that Abdul Fatah Abdul Nabi, 18, was shot dead near the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip on March 30, one of 20 Palestinians killed that day as Gazans launched a wave of mass protests along the frontier called the "March of Return".

Tuesday's army statement did not give the circumstances of Nabi's death but the military said at the time that 10 of those killed had "documented terror backgrounds" in Islamist movement Hamas and other militant groups and were killed "whilst carrying out acts of terror."