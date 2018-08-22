Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

It’s time to deliver

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Naya style of a Naya PM

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
August 22, 2018

ICST holds previous government responsible for huge circular debt

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Tuesday said circular debt of over one trillion rupees is a result of gross mismanagement by the former government which is now posing a serious threat to the economy.

The power sector circular debt has crossed the limit of one trillion rupees for the very first time in the history of the country which has become a threat to the GDP and it is hitting masses with power outages, it said.

The circular debt has become a big threat to the image, credit rating and economic revival which merits immediate attention of the new government, said ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt.

The debt is hitting industrial expansion, private investment in energy projects and pushing away much-needed investment which is not affordable at this critical juncture, he said.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that circular debt results in loss of productivity in almost all the sectors, increase the cost of production, reduce exports and tax collection and fan agitation.

He noted that the former government had settled this

Continued on page 8

debt in 2013 and claimed that this will never resurface again. The negative politics of those who falsely claimed to bury the debt forever has been buried by the masses in the recent election.

He said that the all details of the debt is not in the knowledge of the public which if lime lighted will shock the people.

The business leader said that policy to handle the issue must be changed, strict accountability should be initiated while the areas where energy theft is rampant should face more load shedding.

The people paying their bills regularly should get relief from the load shedding, he demanded.

