PTI govt to deliver in 100 days: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has said that PTI government would have to deliver in 100 days as people holds expectation from Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to a private news channel he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring back the looted money from the corrupt elements abroad. To a question he said we want better relations with all neighbouring countries. He said there must be a way forward where both the nuclear powers restart dialogue for the peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.