British diplomat wishes ‘heartiest Eid’ to Muslims

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew extended Eid greetings to Muslims across the world in his quirky manner. In a video message in Urdu, he remarked: “Salutations, a lot of my Muslim friends will celebrate Eidul Azha in next few days. I am at the cattle market in Islamabad, where I saw many people purchasing their animals. People in the UK, Pakistan and Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid. British High Commission and I wish heartiest Eid Mubarak to everyone.” He shared the video with the message: "Best wishes to everyone celebrating Eidul Azha this week - in Pakistan, the UK and around the world."
