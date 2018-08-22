Wed August 22, 2018
National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
August 22, 2018

TMA retired employees could not get pensions before Eid

RAWALPINDI: The indifference , stubborn attitude and negligence of the TMA officials could be gauged from the fact that over 2500 retired employees did not receive their pensions before Eidul Azha, depriving them of celebrating this august festivity with fervour and great enthusiasm. The chairman of Pensioners Action Committee, Ghulam Rasool Naz, president, Tahir Mahmood Khan as well as joint secretary, Ghulam Rasool on behalf of the retired employees of TMA expressed great resentment and anguish. They denounced the concerned officials for showing lethargic attitude towards pensioners. It has created tension, unrest and anxiety among 2500 retired employees . The caretaker Punjab government had directed TMA management to deposit pension fund estimated Rs10.25 million in the bank by August 17. However, the management particularly, TMO and finance department officer defied the orders of the caretaker government thus making the pensioners to suffer badly particularly during Eid occasion. By turning deaf ear towards the government orders, these officials did not bother to deposit pension fund in the related bank, the association committee representatives alleged. In this connection, Ghulam Naz and Tahir Mahmood Khan also blamed Rawalpindi Mayor, Sardar Nasim for showing disinterest towards the matters of the retired employees. His indifference and negligence towards pension issue has caused great tension and unrest among us. Now we have no other option but to adopt way of protest . While adopting this path we have decided to stage Dharna in front of the office of TMA, Rawalpindi immediately after Eid holidays. At the same time, Tahir Mahmood Khan and Ghulam Naz appealed to the new Punjab Chief Minister, the NAB authorities for taking notice into the matter. Through action, such kind of officials needs to be punished for improving the system of working in local government departments , they urged. Similarly, they also appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan for

taking Suo Motto action against the related officials for defying orders of the caretaker Punjab government with reference to not depositing pension fund in bank by August 17. However, in order to take statements from the TMA officials when this correspondent tried to contact them, he found the cellulars of officer of finance department, Shehzad Gondal powered off. Whereas, TMO, Shafqat Raza did not bother to receive calls whenever tried.

