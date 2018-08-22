Buzdar likely to visit native village tomorrow

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is likely to visit his native village Barthi tomorrow (Thursday) on the second day of Eid first the time after taking oath of his office, officials said Tuesday.

The DG Khan DC visited Barthi in the tribal area of Taman Buzdar on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements made in this regard. Helipads were also made at Taunsa Sharif and Barthi, as Buzdar is scheduled to meet and address tribal dignitaries, where it is expected that he would announce a development package for the area. During his stay at Taunsa Sharif, the chief minister would be briefed on the ongoing development schemes.