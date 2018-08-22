Faisal Masjid to host largest Eid congregation

ISLAMABAD: Like always, the Faisal Masjid is set to host the capital city’s largest Eid congregation.

According to the district administration, there will be Eid congregations at around 600 small and big places, mostly mosques, in Islamabad’s urban and rural areas.

However, the Faisal Masjid’s will be the largest by receiving a massive influx of worshipers from across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

Professor Tahir Hakeem of the Faculty of Shariah and Law at the International Islamic University, Islamabad, will deliver the Eid sermon at 7 a.m. before leading special prayers for the festival amid tight security checks all over the place.

With a covered area of 54,000 square feet, the Faisal Masjid can accommodate 10,000 worshipers in the main prayer hall, 24,000 in porticoes, 40,000 in courtyard and 200,000 in its adjoining grounds. There is a high likelihood of President Mamnoon Hussain showing up at the mosque to offer Eid prayers. The government ministers, parliamentarians, foreign dignitaries, bureaucrats and businessmen will also make up to the place. Mostly, Eid prayers will be offered at 7 a.m. in mosques and open places. However, the prayer timing has been fixed for 6:45 a.m, 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. at some places of worship.