Police solve blind murder of four-year-old girl

MULTAN: City police have solved the blind murder of a four-year-old girl and arrested her cousin, who strangled her to snatch gold earrings. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, CPO Munir Masud Marth said the arrest of killer was a challenge because it was completely a blind murder. On Tuesday, police have finally arrested the killer and recovered earrings from him. He said that Jalalpur Pirwala SHO informed him on August 8 that police had found a dead body of Haleema Sadia, 4, from a ditch in Moza Sandila. He said he and senior police officials reached the spot while the CPO assigned the task to CIA in-charge Tahir Ejaz and Multan Sadr SHO Afzal Qureshi for tracing out the killer and he ordered all the senior officials to remain present on the spot until the killer is not traced out. The blood was oozing out of the ears of the body. Police deeply examined the body and finally established that the girl was killed for earrings. Police started investigation with the help of scientific tools. The police investigation established the killer is her cousin Rashid, who confessed to the crime.