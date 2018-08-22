MQM-P supports PTI’s Alvi as president

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has put its weight behind Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominee for the country’s president, Dr Arif Alvi, saying that both the parties share the same ‘vision’.

A PTI delegation, including Alvi, Fridous Shamim Naqvi, Imran Ismail and Haleem Adil Sheikh, called on MQM-P leaders at their party headquarters in Bahadurabad on Monday to seek their support. The delegation was recieved by the top tier leadership of the MQM-P, including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Aminul Haque, Faisal Sabzwari and Farogh Nasim. The two discussed the terms of their coopreation at the national and local levels, a statement issued by the MQM-P read.

Talking to the media after the meeting, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his party supported the PTI to elect Imran Khan as the prime minister and will also do so for Alvi. "We share the same vision," said Siddiqui, adding that the relations between the PTI and MQM-P are gaining strength. "We hope that this coopreation will continue."

He said that the MQM-P has put its case of powers due to the urban centers in Sindh before the PTI and hopes that its concerns will be addressed. He said the country's progress was linked to the progress of its cities. Alvi seconded Siddiqui for powers to the local bodies and said that the PTI also wanted to delegate powers to the core level. He said the MQM-P case on this was an exemplary one. He added that the PTI has also discussed with the MQM-P its plan of 100 days to improve the working of the government machinery in the city.