Decision on RTS failure after Eid: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday announced that a decision on the failure of result transmission system (RTS) during the July 25 general election will be made after Eidul Azha.

The information minister said he had ended political censorship of the state television in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a free and independent media.

The government has also issued directives for complete editorial independence of the state media, Fawad tweeted, adding that drastic changes will be visible in the information department in the next three months. “As per vision of @Imran Khan the PTI ended political censorship of the PTV, clear instructions issued for a complete editorial independence of PTV and Radio Pakistan, drastic changes [will] be visible in Information Dept in coming 3 months Inshallah,” he twittered.

In a meeting here, the information minister also proposed introducing an English-language channel of radio on the internet, particularly for international audience.

He asked the information ministry to play a proactive role in promoting a positive image of Pakistan globally, and directed the organisations concerned to make earnest efforts to generate revenue by improving their programming and content.