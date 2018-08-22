Geo brings colourful programmes on Eidul Azha

KARACHI: It is always the tradition of Geo Television Network to present special programmes for its viewers at every special occasion and festival. Now this time too Geo Television Network will bring colourful programmes including talk shows, comedy, music, plays, movies and other special programmes to amuse the viewers for three days of Eid. These programmes will be broadcast on Geo News, Geo TV and Geo Kahani. Besides talk shows, music and plays the Geo Network, in its special coverage, will also present special dramas, popular films, award shows, tele-films and comedy programmes. The first dawn of Eidul Azha will start with smile on Geo News. Star cast of ‘Load Wedding’ movie which includes Fahd Mustafa, Mehwish, Fizza Ali Mir and Nabeel Qureshi will be guest in morning show ‘Geo Pakistan’.

Special programmes of ‘Khabarnak’ will be telecast for three days of Eid in which special guests will appear and will make the programme interesting. ‘Aik Din Geo Kay Saath’ will also be broadcast, while Waqar Younis, Inzimamul Haq, Aqib Javed, Shoaib Akhtar Mushtaq Ahmed and Waseem Akram will be guests in ‘Capital Talk.’

The cast of Teefa in Trouble’ which includes Maya Ali and Ali Zafar will be guest in ‘Geo Pakistan’ morning show on the second day of Eid. A special programme ‘Najumi kay Saath’ will be presented with Muneeb Farooq with host.

On the third day of Eid, TV star Hania Amir, Ahad Raza Mir, Shujha Haider and Shaz Khan will be guest in Geo Pakistan morning show. The viewers will watch special drama ‘Hum Chellay Ahayay’ at 12 noon while feature movie ‘Balo Mai’ will be presented at 7:00pm.

Geo Television Network will telecast different other special programmes, feature films and dramas and also special Eid related programmes on three days of Eid. The viewers will enjoy all these programmes on Eidul Azha.